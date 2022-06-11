Duluth Monarch Buddies Host Workshop

DULUTH, Minn. – A community event was held today in support of pollinators and helping to increase their numbers in the northland.

The Duluth Monarch Buddies hosted a marketplace at First United Methodist Church in Duluth.

Several booths offered information and plants for sale that will help attract butterflies and other species that help pollinate them.

The group was formed in 2015 to educate people about the plight of the monarchs, and what can be done to help keep their population from declining.

“Well, we’re meeting a lot of people,” says group President Cathy Wood. “We’re talking plants which is always wonderful, getting people excited about gardening. And mostly using native plants for their gardens because that’s what belongs here, they grow well here, and that’s what the pollinators and the monarchs need.”

The Duluth Monarch Buddies normally host an indoor monarch festival, but it was canceled this year due to COVID. They hope to have it back next year, along with their monarch waystation tour in august.

More information on the group can be found on their Facebook page.