Local Pilot Receives FAA Honor

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– On Saturday, a celebration was held at the Richard I. Bong Airport for a local pilot. Tom Sullivan, received the FAA’s honorable Wright Brother’s Master Pilot award.

The award, named after the first U.S. pilots, the Wright Brothers, has a lengthy requirement list in order to receive it. Most important is that the recipient has displayed professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise for at least 50 years. Sullivan says flying is his passion, and is thankful for where it all started.

“I had the opportunity to do lots and lots of different flights. When Cirrus moved to town, I was the first group of pilots that was hired, by Cirrus, and that really launched my career. I’ve got over 10,000 hours in flying at Cirrus,” Award Winner, Tom Sullivan, said.

Sullivan’s career kicked off in 1970, and has been able to fly a variety of different planes. From single engine, multi-engine, commercial, and more, no one can doubt his experience in aviation is extensive.

“I’ve been coast to coast in the same day. One year I landed in all the lower 48 states in a summer, doing demo flights for order holders,” said Sullivan.

Although being a pilot is a long and challenging journey, it is just as satisfying.

“What most pilots feel, and that’s the freedom of flying in aviation, and the challenge of flying an air plane. It’s fun, it’s safe, it’s enjoyable, it’s rewarding, it’s challenging, it’s all of those things,” Sullivan said.

Tom Sullivan is continuing his career as a flight instructor. And hopes to inspire younger generations into joining aviation