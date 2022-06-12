Enger Lofts & Shops Celebrate Grand Opening

DULUTH, Minn.– Saturday marked the official grand opening of the Enger Lofts and Shops in Duluth.

Located in the Lincoln Park Craft District. The newly renovated building holds a variety of locally owned shops, vacation rentals, a children’s play area, and more. The open house offered giveaways, live music, and food specials from Hungry Hippie Tacos. The community was excited to see the newest addition to the neighborhood.

It’s been incredible, we opened in November and now that the shops are open, it’s been really busy. We’ve has a great response from the public. People really life coming down here with all the different shops,” Building Co-manager, Sam Hale, said.

Enger Lofts and Shops also has studio apartments, which currently has a wait list. The building owners plan to hold more events and live music in the future.