Richard I. Bong Airport Holds Annual Open House Event

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The award ceremony was one of many event taking place at the Richard I. Bong airport Saturday.

It was their annual open house. Activities included a pancake breakfast, pulled pork lunch, beer garden, and more. The event also commemorates D-Day and the invasion of Normandy, remembering its lasting impression on the people in the Northland.

“Historically, the invasion of Normandy has left an impression on so many of the people that still live in our community. The WW2 veterans are in their 90s now, we want to commemorate their participation, and thank them for their service,” Peter Prudden, Event Organizer for the Open House, said.

A number of aviation groups took part in the open house. One of them, the Commemorative Air Forces Lake Superior Squadron. Who are preparing to bring two planes back to flying status,

and will take them to tour the country to promote education and historical remembrances.