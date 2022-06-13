Duluth Firefighter Found Guilty After Assaulting A Hiker

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth firefighter was formally charged after assaulting a 65-year old woman on the Traverse Trail back in 2020.

In July of 2020, the victim was startled when she saw unleashed dogs. She told Conrad Sunde, 50, they needed to be leashed and took out her phone to record. That resulted in him assaulting her, leaving her with facial injuries.

On the same day of the assault, Sunde was arrested and issued citations for fifth-degree assault and dog off leash. Later that week, he was put on a 30-day administrative leave by the Duluth Fire Department.

On Monday he was found guilty with Felony Third Degree Assault after he waived his right to a jury trial in favor of a court trial.

The Criminal Division Head said, “The State is pleased with the court’s finding of guilt. We will now focus on facilitating the victim’s right to express the full impact of this brutal assault on her life and those who enjoy our local trail system.”

Sentencing has not been scheduled yet.

It is unknown if Sunde is still employed with the Duluth Fire Department.