Duluth Marshall Baseball Hits the Road to States

The Hilltoppers will compete in the fourth state tournament since 2017.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall baseball team was sent on their way to the State Tournament in style on Monday. Friends and family gathered outside the school as the team packed up the bus and hit the road to St. Cloud for their fourth state tournament appearance since 2017.

“We took that to heart and said, ‘You know, we’re going to prove a lot of people wrong and we’re going to do way better than them and prove it on the field.’ That’s the way we took it and that’s the way we were taught to do it,” says senior infielder Ethen Carlson.

“At the end of the day we talk about playing baseball. Doesn’t matter who we play, we’re going to play our game, we’re going to pump strikes and do it with a lot of love, a lot of energy and where it falls it falls,” says head coach Nick Garramone.

The Hilltoppers were spotted at the three seed and will take on Roseau Tuesday at 5:30 PM at Dick Putz Field.