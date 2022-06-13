Duluth Parks and Recreation Gets Ready for Tuesday’s Chester Creek Concert Series

The Chester Creek Concert Series at Chester Bowl Begins June 14 and Will Take Place Every Tuesday Until August 23

DULUTH, Minn.–The annual Chester Creek Concert Series at Chester Bowl will begin tomorrow night, June 14, and will take place every Tuesday night until August 23.

Musical performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. and last for 90 minutes. This free series is open to the public to enjoy all summer long. A rotating food truck will also be at Chester Bowl during the music, for viewers to enjoy dinner and a show.

The Duluth Parks and Recreation Department has been hard at work connecting with musicians to be able to bring this highly anticipated event to the community.

Recreation Specialist Megan Lidd told us, “We are all super excited for the Chester Creek Concert Series. We love seeing the same families come out year after year to enjoy the shows and rotating through different bands. All sorts of genres throughout the summer, so surely one will be the music you enjoy. Our goal is just to bring music to our park spaces, bring a variety of genres, and bring people together”.

The concert lineup can be seen on the Duluth Parks and Recreation website.