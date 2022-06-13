Duluth Public Library Annual Book Sale Happening Now

DULUTH, MN – Today marked the start of the annual book sale at the Duluth Public Library with members getting first dibs on a selection of nearly 25,000 books to choose from. Nearly all the books for sale are only one or two dollars and several people were lining up outside the door early to take advantage of the sale. The Friends of the Duluth Public Library hope to raise $15,000 this week which will go towards programming the library puts on throughout the year.

“Programs are not in the budget, so with the foundation as well as the library we help make programs happen. Summer, winter reading programs and prizes for those things. Support for the teen advisory board here,” said Marcia Semerau, president of The Friends of the Duluth Public Library.

The book sale runs through Thursday and starts each day at 10 am. The general public is invited the rest of the week.