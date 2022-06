Federal Agency Investigating After Viking Cruise Crew Member Didn’t Return To Ship

DULUTH, Minn. — The search continues for a missing crew member from the Viking cruise ship.

It’s unclear where the individual is from, but they did not return to the ship after it stopped in Duluth on May 30th.

The U.S. Customs And Border Protection Agency says it is investigating, but could not provide more details, such as the person’s identity.