Karen Stromme Puts Retirement on Hold

Stromme will step into the athletic director role temporarily.

DULUTH, Minn.- Karen Stromme announced her retirement back in May, however with UMD’s current athletic director Josh Berlo transitioning out of the university, Stromme will step into the role as AD until a permanent one is found.

Stromme has worked as the University’s senior associate athletic director for internal operations and senior woman administrator, as well as compiling impressive accolades as the women’s basketball coach.

The school says they are grateful for her leadership and dedication to UMD.