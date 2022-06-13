Live Performance: ‘Andy Peterson Quartet’ Previews ‘Superior Porchfest’ Pop-Up June 16
Andy Peterson Quartet was live on the morning show Monday to preview Superior Porchfest’s pop-up event Thursday, June 16, in Superior’s Central Park Neighborhood from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Click the video above to hear their performance. And see Porchfest locations below.
Sonofmel 723 7th Avenue East
Janie and the Spokes 609 8th Avenue East
Similar Dogs. 602 East 5th Street
Andy Peterson Quartet 609 East 4th Street