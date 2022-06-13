Live Performance: ‘Andy Peterson Quartet’ Previews ‘Superior Porchfest’ Pop-Up June 16

Dan Hanger,

Andy Peterson Quartet was live on the morning show Monday to preview Superior Porchfest’s pop-up event Thursday, June 16, in Superior’s Central Park Neighborhood from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.  Click the video above to hear their performance.  And see Porchfest locations below.

Sonofmel 🎶 723 7th Avenue East
Janie and the Spokes 🎶 609 8th Avenue East
Similar Dogs. 🎶 602 East 5th Street
Andy Peterson Quartet 🎶 609 East 4th Street
286930898 10104271221864427 4642920136610842450 N
Categories: Coffee Conversation, Minnesota, News, News – Latest News

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Generic 728x90