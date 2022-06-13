Live Performance: ‘Andy Peterson Quartet’ Previews ‘Superior Porchfest’ Pop-Up June 16

Andy Peterson Quartet was live on the morning show Monday to preview Superior Porchfest’s pop-up event Thursday, June 16, in Superior’s Central Park Neighborhood from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Click the video above to hear their performance. And see Porchfest locations below.

Sonofmel723 7th Avenue East

Janie and the Spokes609 8th Avenue East

Similar Dogs.602 East 5th Street