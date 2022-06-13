LSC Robotics Summer Camp for High School Aged Children Started Today

DULUTH, MN – Lake Superior College started their annual, free robotics camp today for high school aged children. The kids from all experience backgrounds will learn about engineering and robotics with the goal of building a robot that can pick up and move a golf ball through an obstacle course at the end of the week. Enrollment is slightly down this year, but the kids that are attending are bringing enough enthusiasm to make up the difference.

“I had six students in the doorway at 7:30, so that kinda tells me about their excitement. And even though we serve a breakfast, they were excited to get – ‘no breakfast, let’s just get started making robots.’ I’ve seen them in the past come through camp, and next thing I know, their showing up as freshmen in some of my electronics or robotics classes,” said LSC robotics instructor Craig Wiermaa.

The robotics camp is one of several that LSC is putting on this week including computer assisted design, welding, and fire safety.