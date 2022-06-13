Summer Theater Programs for Youth at The Duluth Playhouse

DULUTH, Minn. — Youth at The Duluth Playhouse’s summer camp started a new production today.

The community theater offers acting and musical camps for students between the ages of 5 to 18. This week, seven and nine year-olds began working on the song Friend Like Me,” from the movie “Aladdin.”

One teacher tells us these camps serve as a creative outlet for kids and teens who are new to theater and also for those who want to continue working on their skills.

“It’s very uplifting to see that one kid who maybe was shy in the very beginning just open up and be expressive on stage. It just really shows that what i did to make this camp fun really paid off and they really enjoyed it,” said teacher Shinedala Berg.

At the end of the weeklong camp, the students put on a production for family and friends to see what they’ve been working on. Some sessions are free, while others range from 120 to 220 per week.

You can find out more information on enrollment over at duluthplayhouse.org.