UMD Football Hosts Skills Camp for High Schoolers

The Bulldogs will be hosting camps all summer for athletes of all ages.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team hosted their second camp of the summer Monday, as hopeful future Bulldogs came from all across the Midwest to showcase their skills and for coaches to take a look at the future of their program.

“Camps like today give us an opportunity to evaluate both personally, athletically and mentally kids, really throughout the Midwest so camp season is an important time of year for us to elevate our recruiting board and make sure we have as much exposure for the city of Duluth and our campus and our athletic department as we can,” says head coach Curt Wiese.

The Bulldogs will be hosting lots of camps this summer for all athletes.