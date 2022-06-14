Ballpark Best Eats

Tune in on Friday Night Frenzy for the full taste test review.

DULUTH, Minn.- Well you can’t enjoy a baseball game without peanuts, Cracker Jacks, and of course a hot dog and out at Wade Stadium they make sure you never go hungry.

The Huskies concession stand has all your ball park favorites and even a twist on the traditional ones, going right along with the game day experience you’ll get at Wade.

“It’s always very exciting, we have a team effort here, we get exited as long as the Huskies do. We love serving people, we get between 500 and 1500 people every game. We all get excited we work as a team, we’re cooking everything fresh and ready for our customers,” says Huskies concessions manager John Graves.

