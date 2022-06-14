Central Hillside Farmers Market Begins for Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday, The Central Hillside Farmers Market kicked off for summer.

Organized by Community Action Duluth with partners Essentia and Hunger Solutions, the market welcomes all venders and is a way to provide food access.

The farmers market contains products like canned foods, flowers, and soups. Those who attend can also expect giveaways, art projects, and live music.

“If someone comes with their EBT card, swipes 15 dollars, they can get 25 dollars of market bucks which they can spend anywhere at the market for anything that’s EBT eligible. We also have the POP programs, so for elders over 60 and kids under 18, they get four dollars in little tokens they can spend on produce,” Seeds of Success Program Manager, Kayla Pridmore says.

The Central Hillside Market will be open from 2 to 5 PM every Tuesday through the end of September.