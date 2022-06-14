Chester Creek Concert Series Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn. – The 39th annual Chester Creek Concert Series kicked off Tuesday, sparking the summer season.

The family-friendly concert series, held at Chester Park, is free for anyone to enjoy. The sets performed by local artists last for 90 minutes, and attendees can pick up dinner there too, as there is a rotating food truck every week.

Tuesday’s performers were ‘Born Too Late’.

“We’re so happy to be back here at Chester Park enjoying the 39th annual Chester Creek Concert Series. We’ve got people, we’ve got music, we’ve got a food truck, and we’re just so excited to be here,” Duluth Parks and Rec. Recreation Specialist, Megan Lidd says.

Concerts will continue to happen every Tuesday night beginning at 7:00 p.m. until August 23rd.