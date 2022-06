Coffee Conversation: Superior Porchfest Sounds Off Thursday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Porchfest’s pop-up event is Thursday, June 16, in Superior’s Central Park Neighborhood from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Click the video above to learn more about the music event and watch a live performance from Sonofmel.

List of performances.

Sonofmel723 7th Avenue East

Janie and the Spokes609 8th Avenue East

Similar Dogs.602 East 5th Street