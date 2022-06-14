Duluth City Council Begins Process Of Filling 4th District Seat After Van Nett Passing

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth city council will move forward with filling the vacant seat left by city councilor Renee Van Nett, who passed away from cancer earlier this month.

Van Nett represented the fourth district, and the process will only be open to residents of it.

Those interested will have until June 27th to apply.

After that, council will start interviewing candidates on July 7th and narrow it down to the top three finalists, who will be interviewed again on July 11th, then one will be chosen that day.

The fourth district covers several different neighborhoods including Duluth Heights, Piedmont, Lincoln Park, and more.

“I think somebody who can listen and work with folks who are up the hill who might have a different perspective than some of our other neighborhoods, folks who are down in Lincoln Park who might be seeing a lot of development and change,” city council president Arik Forsman said. “It’s somebody who can build bridges, and that’s what Renee was so good at, and that’s the challenge and opportunity the next councilor will have to do some of that work.”

Candidates will be able to apply on the city website.

Van Nett had already served six months of her four-year term, so the candidate who is appointed will serve as the fourth district city councilor until the end of 2023.

A special election will happen in November of 2023 to fill the remaining two years of the term.