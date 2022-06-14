Formal Ceremonies held for Donors of The Tribute Tree Program

SUPERIOR, WI. — Today in Superior, ceremonies were held to formally thank those who donated a tree in remembrance of someone.

The Tribute Tree Program allows people to honor loved ones by donating a living memorial.

Since the beginning of June, trees have been planted around the area. The trees serve as tokens of beauty with many eco-friendly benefits. Today, Mayor Jim Paine and members of Superior’s Urban Forestry Tree Board gave a formal thanks to the donors.

“This tree doesn’t just survive the person that it’s dedicated to, it’s likely to survive the person that purchased it, it’s likely to survive me who’s dedicating it.” Pain continued, “This should outlast all of us, this is our gift to future generations to say that we cared about this community and you should to.”

The program also offers different gifting occasions year-round. Each tree is guaranteed for one year and will be replaced if it fails within that time.

To contribute, you can reach out to the Superior Parks and Recreation department.