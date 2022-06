Huskies Inch by the Moondogs

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies faced off against the Mankato Moondogs for the second time this season, but this time Duluth got to play on their home turf.

The Huskies pulled out the win in Game One of the series 5-4. Game Two is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:35 PM at Wade Stadium.