Klobuchar: Bill Passes Congress to Help Combat International Shipping Woes

DULUTH, Minn. – A recently passed bill by Congress could help the Twin Ports’ international shipping business.

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act passed the House June 13. it would prohibit international shipping carriers from discriminating against companies looking to export goods from the U.S. It also gives the Federal Maritime Commission authority to investigate these issues. It also gives them more legal resources, such as suing companies for violating anti-trust laws, if actions against shipping issues are not taken.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, a co-sponsors of the bill, says it will help combat issues that have come up during the pandemic. That includes containers not being fully filled, and shipping costs that have risen up to 400-percent. “Then what happens when the businesses have to pay more, whether it’s Cirrus, whether it is Epicurean, whether it’s Duluth Pack, when they have to pay more than those prices go up for consumers. So this is not the only problem with the supply chain and prices, but it’s a major one.”

“We just want to make sure the rates are good,” says Senator Klobuchar, “and that we Americans get to ship our good to other countries. Otherwise, our citizens have to pay higher rates for things. And we already have these high prices. We want to bring them down.”

President Biden is expected to sign the bill later this week.