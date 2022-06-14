Knowing Your Neighbors: ‘Superior Currents’ Opens Park Point Studio To Public

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth artist who grew up on Park Point is expanding her business by opening up her in-home studio for the community to enjoy. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger has this week’s Knowing Your Neighbors at Superior Currents.

McKenzie Kapsner is a full-on artist — inside and out.

“I went to school to be an artist about 20-something years ago,” she said with a laugh.

And even after all those years, her artistic abilities continue to evolve.

“I just started sawing through pieces of drift wood, and I’m like, ya know, this is really interesting. There are some really cool grains, some colors, I’m like, I can make earrings out of this,” Kapsner said.

That’s when Superior Currents was formed two years ago – with hand-made crafts — all inspired by Lake Superior herself.

“She’s such an amazing force of nature. You don’t want to mess with her, but you want to appreciate her and love her because she gives us so much life,” Kapsner said.

And now, McKenzie is opening the doors to her Park Point studio on 2634 Minnesota Avenue for people to check out her creations involving driftwood, agates, beach glass and paint – and like it enough to take some home.

“I’m so proud to be part of the artist’s community in Duluth. It’s amazing. And Minnesota and northern Wisconsin — all the people that I’ve met have been very grateful and touched,” Kapsner said.

Kapsner’s work is 100 percent authentic from start to finish.

“Each piece of glassware is hand painted. Nothing is a decal or a sticker or anything. It’s a labor of love,” Kapsner said.

It’s a labor of love for an artist who’s about to get back into ceramics but never really knows what’s next.

“I think I’m going to stick with this for a while, but we’ll see. Maybe there will be more inspirations,” Kapsner said.

If you’d like to check out the studio, Kapsner posts on her social media pages when she’s open for the public.

Two percent of her sales are now going to the Alliance For The Greater Lakes — a non-profit in support of healthy lakes.