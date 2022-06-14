Love Your Block Program Provides Mini Grants to Community Members for Removing Blight

DULUTH, MN – The city of Duluth received a special grant to pass on to local community members who have a plan in place to remove blight within the city. The Love Your Block program awards mini grants of up to $1500 to those with a plan to beautify their neighborhoods through clean up, art, and the utilization of vacant lots. Some of the grant recipients include the Spirit of God Lutheran Church, Family Freedom Center, Harbor Highlands, and the Duluth Children’s Museum where they will be able to turn the vacant parking lot adjacent into a community space.

“Because of this investment through Love Your Block, we’re able to put up some fencing, we’re able to create some nature based play opportunities, and we’re really able to make that a community spot where any kid and family can come and play and take advantage. It’s also gonna look really nice as part of this overall beautification of our area,” said Duluth Children’s Museum president Cameron Kruger.

The Love Your Block mini grant funding comes from Cities of Service and Bloomberg Philanthropies. There is more funding available for projects this year and the deadline to apply through the city of Duluth is July 1.