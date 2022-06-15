Boating & Bonding between Duluth Police Officers and Youth

DULUTH, Minn. — Today, a group of kids joined Duluth Police Officers for a bonding day on Lake Superior.

Every Tuesday, the Duluth Police Department puts on the ‘Get Hooked on Fishin’ program. Where they take a group of kids fishing on the vast waters in Duluth. For some of the kids, it is their first time fishing or boating on Lake Superior.

Along with fun experiences, the event helps to mend the gap between youth and authorities.

“A lot of times we see kids in an official light. My SROs see them in an educational light and a lot of times kids see us in our official capacity too, and sometimes those are not so good dynamics. This just humanizes us together,” said Sergeant Mike Lafontaine with the Duluth Police Department.

Today, the Valley Youth Center of Duluth went onboard. They caught two fish and left with new fishing rods donated by the police department.

The program will continue through the summer and feature a new group of kids weekly