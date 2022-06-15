Cloquet Football Prepares for Upcoming Season

The Lumberjacks kick off their season against Proctor, September 2 at home.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Friday Night Lights is just around the corner. Summer football practices are starting to pick up as team work out the kinds and perfect the playbook early on.

One of those teams getting an early jump is Cloquet. This years team will be headed by new head coach Jeff Ojanen this season and 29 seniors on the roster, the Lumberjacks are excited to get back to work.

“Very important, I mean we get everything, basically our base down, and then just, not get fine tuned but all the basics down,” says senior receiver Dayne Painovich.

“They just get to come out and see where they are themselves and see where they need to be come August 15,” says head coach Jeff Ojanen, “So I think for us as coaches too, it’s just a matter of getting them some reps and getting a chance to look at them and see where they could possibly fit in.”

