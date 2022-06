Coffee Conversation: Grandma’s Marathon Excitement, Festival For Kids, Rock The Bayfront

DULUTH, Minn. — Excitement is building for the full and sold-out return of Grandma’s Marathon. The race’s spokesperson, Zach Schneider, stopped by the morning show Wednesday to talk all about it ahead of the Thursday’s Health and Fitness Expo, Friday’s Spaghetti Dinner and Festival for Kids, and Rock the Bayfront both Friday and Saturday. For a full list of weekend activities, click here.