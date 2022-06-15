Final Preparations begin for Grandma’s Marathon

DULUTH, Minn. — We are in the final countdown of days until Grandma’s Marathon.

To make sure the weekend runs smoothly, the organization behind it all is setting up for the big events right now. The tents have officially gone up and the marathon will resume in full-capacity this year for the first time since 2019, with more than 20 thousand runners.

Grandma’s Public Relations & Marketing Director, Zach Schneider, has played a big role in the year-long preparations. “For two and a half years now we’ve talked about that light at the end of the tunnel, well we’ve reached it as far as grandma’s marathon goes. We’re back to normal we’re back to doing what it should be, how it should feel, and we’re excited.”

The small-town event has turned into a world-wide attraction. It brings in nearly 21 million dollars of economic impact to the region. This makes it incredibly important to local restaurants, hotels, and shops.

Schneider further explained, “runners always tell us that Duluth is a little bit different,” and continued, “they say that in a good way because our city and our community opens up its arms and welcomes the runners to town its not treated like a burden of a weekend its treated like a celebration which it should be.”

Bayfront Festival Park will hold free entertainment for all ages over the weekend. On Friday, kids can run the short-distance whipper snapper races. There will also be a new event for youth with main stage acts and activities.

It has been a long awaited race for participants and the community, and the finish line is nearly in sight.