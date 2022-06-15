Remembering A Dark Day in Duluth’s History: The Clayton, Jackson, McGhie Lynching

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday marks the 102th anniversary of the only known lynching of African-Americans in Minnesota, which took place in downtown Duluth.

It was on the corner of East First Street and North Second Avenue East where Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson, and Issac McGhie, all Black men part of a traveling circus, were beaten and hung from a lamppost by a crowd of thousands.

According to the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial organization, the crowd was reacting to a false allegation that someone from the circus raped a White woman. Six men were arrested, but the crowd broke into the city jail to take justice into their own hands.

Over the past two decades, the CJM Memorial has made it their effort to ensure the events of June 15, 1920 are never forgotten by hosting a remembrance.

This year’s event began Tuesday evening, June 14, at the gravesite where the three men are buried at Park Hill Cemetary. “It’s different, and it makes you appreciate what happened and why we are remembering today,” says Kim Green, a co-chair for the committee.

The remembrance continued Wednesday at the memorial site that was established in 2003, located at the corner across the street from where the three men died. People listen to music, spoken word poetry, and speeches connected to the event.

“We’re not trying to beat people over the head about it,” says Green. “What we want people to do is be educated. We want our children educated.

“It overjoys my heart. It’s not a Black thing, it ain’t a White thing, it’s a people thing. This is a humanitarian thing. I love it when I see all different races and everything. It’s exciting.”

Green says she doesn’t want this piece of history to go away, remembering how she and others her age did not learn about this event until they were adults. “I don’t want my grandkids and my kids to grow up like that. And a lot of people in this community that are of color feel the same way. Even white people; it’s not just us, it’s a big collective group that supports this.”

Green adds there has been heightened attention to historical events like this in recent years after the deadly encounters between African-Americans and law enforcement across the country, such as Trevon Martin and George Floyd. “We call that in our community modern day lynchings. If we don’t speak about it, and talk about it, then I think it’s not going to end. It’s going to keep going.”

Wednesday’s event included the committee’s announcement of their two scholarship winners. Two high school students who recently graduated were awarded for their efforts to promote initiatives that address unfair treatment for minority groups in the Twin Ports area.