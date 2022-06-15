Superior’s Emma Raye Earns Wisconsin Player of the Year

Raye batted .506 on the season with 24 RBI's and six home runs.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior softball team’s Emma Raye was named Wisconsin’s Player of the Year for Division I, as well as all state and all districts first team.

The future Wisconsin Badger earned the title getting a hit in more than half her at bats, posting a .506 batting average, with 24 runs batted in, six home runs and on the base paths, she’s stolen 16 bases and was never caught stealing, all of this in just nine games.