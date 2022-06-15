Tacos Tacos Tacos Food Truck Opens

DULUTH, Minn.– Tacos Tacos Tacos is officially on the road. On Wednesday, the grand opening of the authentic Mexican cuisine food truck was held.

Located near Blacklist on Superior Street. The owner, Robert Giuliani, said he is excited to continue to share his food with the people of Duluth.

“I’m just excited to still be back in Duluth. I mean that’s like the best part. It’s just having that residence. Just sharing our tacos, and talking about different things that make a Taqueria, a Taqueria,” Owner and Chef of Tacos Tacos Tacos, Robert Giuliani, said

After the the planned summer opening of their newest location downtown was rescheduled. Tacos Tacos Tacos newest food truck allowed them to maintain their presence in Duluth. After a few struggles, and the the help of his friends, the owner says he’s happy to be open and learn along the way.

“You know, it’s been awhile. We’ve has a couple little bumps in the road getting the truck all set up, but you know what, at the end of the day we are just happy to be able to open up. It’s a lot of learning,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani has traveled to over 300 Taquerias in Mexico to learn the art of authentic street tacos. Bringing a variety of Mexican Taqueria favorites, like the Al Pastor style taco. He hopes to educate the public on what a real taco is

and bring it to all corners of the state.

“I think it’s just a really cool experience, and learned a lot, and hopefully we will be able to share the taco experience not just in Duluth with the taco truck, but hopefully take it around the state, and go to towns that might not get food trucks or might not have a lot of different options. I think we are gonna have fun this summer,” Robert said.

Although there is no set schedule to the Tacos Tacos Tacos food truck, they will continue to post updates on their social media sites