Two Found Dead From Drug Overdose In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say two people were found dead in their home on Wednesday after overdosing.

The call to police came in just after noon.

Duluth police arrived at the home on Industrial Avenue and found a 38-year-old woman and a 35-year-old-man dead inside.

Out of respect for the families, Duluth police will not release their names until loved ones are notified.

It’s unknown right now what drugs caused the overdose.