Two People Arrested After Drugs Found In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Two people were arrested on alleged drugs charges on Tuesday in Duluth.

The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Investigators executed a search warrant at Tri-Towers in Duluth around 5:30 Tuesday night.

Upon arrival, a 44-year old man was found flushing drugs down the toilet.

During the search police found 114 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of heroin, 19 ecstasy pills, $12,461, and evidence of drug sales. Everything was seized.

Another 23-year old man was located outside of the apartment with ecstasy pills.

The 44-year old was arrested on preliminary charges of 1st Degree Sale of Heroin and 1st Degree Sale of Meth. The 23-year old was arrested on preliminary charges of 5th Degree Possession of Ecstasy.

Fox 21 cannot name the suspects until they are formally charged.