UMD Men’s Basketball Hosts Youth Camp

The Bulldogs still have four more weeks of camps available for registration in June and July for ages K-12.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD Men’s basketball team hosted their annual elementary school basketball camp at the Romano Gym Wednesday morning.

Over one hundred kids kindergarten through fifth grade participated in the camp that focused on basketball drills but the kids also got the opportunity to work hands on with their favorite Bulldogs.

“It brings a lot of energy to our players, our players are here working, a lot of these kids come watch us play during the season so, it’s awesome for us to give back and start their basketball journey, but also hopefully get these kids back to watch us play during the season,” says UMD men’s basketball coach Justin Wieck, “We really want our guys to be hands on and coaching their players, I want them to really build that relationship with these kids so it’s cool for the kids, it’s good for our guys to kind of be that role model for them a little bit.”

The Bulldogs still have four more weeks of camps available for registration in June and July for ages K-12. You can sign up on their athletics page.