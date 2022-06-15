Ursa Minor Featured At Glensheen Beer Garden

DULUTH, Minn.– Glensheen’s 3rd annual Beer Garden is back for the month of June.

A free event that highlighted the local brews sold at Glensheen. They brought along Ursa Minor to talk about their craft beers. A chance to reach out to customers, Ursa Minor founder Ben Hugus says he is proud to be featured by this famous site.

“It’s an honor to be featured. It feels cool to be associated with such a great land mark like Glensheen, and we are proud to be from Duluth, and work in Duluth, and operate in Duluth,” Founder of Ursa Minor, Ben Hugues said.

Next Wednesday they will be hosting Bent Paddle from 6pm to 9pm.