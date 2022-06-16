DECC Prepares for All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner

DULUTH, Minn. – There are many traditions to Grandma’s Marathon, and one of them is tastier than others.

The kitchen staff at the DECC is getting ready for their annual Michelina’s All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner.

A 10-person crew is preparing 2,400 pounds of spaghetti, 5,000 pounds of sauce, 2,500 pounds of meatballs, 360 pounds of lettuce, and 25 pounds of basil.

“I think it is cool to be part of it, and even cooler to have people back in the building again,” says Executive Chef Jerry Carpenter. “I think that is a really nice thing. For me, Grandma’s is always a really good kickoff to the summer. When I think about living in Duluth, Grandma’s Marathon is the start of summer. It’s neat. I enjoy it.”

New this year is the option to add pesto to the sauce. Carpenter says there are no tree nuts in it, and the pasta sauce does not include any of the common allergy ingredients such as wheat and milk.

Carpenter adds he and his crew are proud to have the chance to make their own contribution to the weekend.

“I think that for every step that you do in house it brings a small step of quality higher versus having everything pre-done. We can have the sauce brought in, but if we can add some stuff to it that makes us feel good. It gives it an authentic feel.”

The dinner also includes bread, salad, and ice cream. “If you have a good meal, I always feel better after a really good finished meal, all around,” says Carpenter.

Serving will take place from 11 to 9, and is open to everyone. Cost is $16 for adults, and $8 for ages 5 through 12.