Essentia Health Fitness Expo Kicks Off Marathon Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.– The 46th annual Grandmas Marathon events are underway, and is kicking off with the Essentia Health Fitness Expo at the DECC.

With more than 100 vendors from all over the nation, showcasing the latest and greatest fitness products and services. From running shoes, water bottles, clothing, and more. Grandmas Marathon registration and Expo director says the whole community can feel the excitement.

“The community comes out in full force for it, so it’s not only our race organization that can feel the excitement, it’s the whole community,” Grandmas Marathon Registration and Expo Director, Laura Bergen, said

20,000 participants will be visiting the Expo, to get their information packets along with some new gear.

“We’re so excited, especially coming back from the pandemic. People are excited and that’s why we’re able to get participants from all over the nation,” Laura Bergen said.

Vendors at the DECC aren’t just from the Northland. Many come from across the country for the big Grandma’s Marathon weekend.

One of the businesses that set up a table is called “Ripple”, which sells water bottles with some of the proceeds going to help build water wells in low-income countries.

“We’re here to just share our mission. We are currently based out of Cincinnati, Ohio, but we love the running community. And everyone that cares about health, and we want to offer a way to drink water, and drink with an impact,” Founder of Ripple, Joe Knopp, said.

Runners can pick up their packets and shop at the expo from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.