Gordy’s Gift & Garden Gets Ready For Summer Planting

DULUTH, Minn.– With the warmer weather coming in, people are prepping their gardens for the summer season.

Gordy’s Gift and Garden Center has stocked their shelves. With all types of gardening equipment, seeds, veggie plants, and their most popular flower petunias. Gordy says business is picking up quickly, and people are excited to get their gardens growing.

“The satisfaction you get out of the harvest once you planted something, whether its the garden, or its your flower bed. You plant the flowers and a couple weeks later you got a beautiful garden, beautiful garden bed, and you get to enjoy it most of the months,” Owner of Gordy’s Gift and Garden Center, Gordy Beier, said.

Gordy’s Gift and Garden Center is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm. And open Sunday 10am through 5pm.