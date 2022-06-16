Scott Anderson Leadership Forum Taking Place

DULUTH, Minn. – An annual program is teaching leadership skills to a select group of high school students this week.

The Scott Anderson Leadership Forum has brought 120 students from 14 Minnesota schools to the College of Saint Scholastica, taking part in building exercises, listening to speakers, and performing community service projects.

The forum is named after Anderson, a Duluth resident who died in 1999 while test piloting a Cirrus aircraft. A Scott Anderson Leadership Foundation was created the following year to keep his legacy going, and teach others servant-leadership values.

“We’ve had thousands of kids now come through this program,” says Jamie Jazdzewski, one of the self-program directors for the event. “They learn a little bit about Scott and how amazing he was. He was an explorer. He was an adventurer. He also was somebody that was able to draw people in to positive experiences. I believe his legacy in this program just continues to grow.”

For students taking part, like Sariyah Crawford, they enjoy the opportunity to build new friendships and learn from others.

“When the people come in to speak, they define what a leader is,” says Crawford, who was a student representative for Denfeld High School last school year. “They give you help on how you can be a leader in your community and school.”

Crawford adds she wants to be able to take her new skills back to her school for her senior year. “I want to be able to use those to help different people become leaders themselves. And to also be a leader for people around me like my school, and classmates, and community, people in my community.”

Most students are selected based on their current leadership roles at their school, or have the potential to become one following their participation at the forum. Jazdzewski says they want this forum open to anyone who wants to learn and become a better leader. “My goal for these students is that they can just believe in themselves, and then also build the skills this week to go forward and do what they need to do to lead.”