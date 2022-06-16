St. Louis County (CoC) Reaches Effective End for Veteran Homelessness

DULUTH, Minn. — As of June 16, 2022, the St. Louis County Continuum of Care has officially given a home to all veterans in need.

All of the 27 cities within St. Louis County officially reached an effective end to veteran homelessness. Governor Tim Walz and local state officials gathered to recognize this milestone.

Efforts to end veteran homelessness in Minnesota began in 2014. Since then, 85 out of 87 Minnesota communities have accomplished this goal and more than three thousand veterans been placed in secure housing.

Governor Walz expressed that, “aspirational goals without a plan don’t get us to where we need to go.” Walz further explained that, “we said we’re gonna become the fourth state because it is a reflection of Minnesota values and we’ve got a plan on how to do this.” So far, there have been three states to end veteran homelessness.

Landlords across the state have helped to provide homes for veterans. In the twin ports, the Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program,

has 20 vouchers in support of veterans and their families.

The Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, Larry Herke, said, “I told governor, I think the first words he asked me was what would you like to accomplish as commissioner of veterans affairs and I said the first thing was, we’re gonna end veterans homelessness. I believe every veteran deserves a home and I believe society does too.”

There may be some veterans in need who have not come forward yet. For those experiencing homelessness, veteran or not, you can call 2-1-1 for assistance. Veterans can find further resources at the veterans affairs website.

This battle is not yet over and Minnesota officials and organizations vow to continue efforts in ending veteran homelessness across its land.