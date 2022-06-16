Stokke’s Meat Market Ready To Make Mouths Water At Lake Superior Ribfest

DULUTH, Minn. – Shaine Stokke, owner of Stokke’s Meat Market, stopped by the morning s how Thursday to talk about the upcoming Lake Superior Ribfest at Bayfront Festival Park June 24.

Stokke even brought in some delicious ribs for Dan Hanger and Ken Slama to try.

Lake Superior Ribfest is from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Admission is free. Samples are just $3 each, with several beers starting at just $7.

Rib flavors include Original, Whiskey Maple, Butter Garlic, Tex-Mex.

“The Great Race” car show will also be at Bayfront during the fest.

For more information on the Lake Superior Ribfest, click here.

And for more about Stokke’s Meat Market, click here.