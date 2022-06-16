Superior Hosts Superior Porchfest

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The people of Superior are gathering their lawn chairs for the Superior Porchfest.

On Thursday evenings throughout the summer, local musicians gather in neighborhoods to hold free concerts for the community. An event that is all about bringing people together, and getting to know your neighbors.

“We have an awesome town, we are just trying to make it a little bit better, so that our neighbors know each other. Getting to know your neighbors just makes it a little bit better,” Ziggy’s Musical Garden Board Member Advocate, Paul Finkbiner, said

Porchfest will be continuing through August 25th.