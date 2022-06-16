Volunteers Needed for Annual Rhubarb Festival

DULUTH, Minn. — The Rhubarb Festival will take place in Duluth next weekend and volunteers are needed for the community event.

The annual festival is held to raise money for chum, the largest service shelter in Duluth. This year, the celebration will resume full-scale for the first time since 2020.

There will be games, activities, and many food options; everything from rhubarb pies to rhubarb burritos. Extra hands are needed to help with the festivities.

The Board Chair for Chum, Patrice Critchley-Menor, says that hundreds of volunteers are still needed. “We need people to come first thing in the morning to help set the parking lot up, and we need people who can help in the kitchen because we’re serving hot rhubarb over ice cream all day long.”

The festival will be on Saturday June 25 at the Stella Maris Academy holy rosary campus. People can stop by anytime from 10am to 3pm.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can go to fox21online.com.