Annual Spaghetti Feed for Grandma’s Marathon

DULUTH, Minn. — Grandma’s Marathon runners and supporters loaded up on carbohydrates today.

The Michelina’s all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner took place at the DECC.

This annual dinner has been a tradition at grandma’s weekend since 1977. It brings people in the community and beyond together in celebration of the race weekend.

Spaghetti feed volunteer, Leila Bouchard, has been working the event for over 20 years. She said, “you know it’s amazing that these races are all races all sizes it doesn’t matter if they’re 15 or 80 they’re out there racing and that’s awesome to see.”