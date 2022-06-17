Dakotah Lindwurm Looks to go Back to Back

Lindwurm says Grandma's is her favorite race to run in the world.

DULUTH, Minn.- Grandma’s Marathon begins early Saturday, where runners from across the globe have traveled to Duluth to compete head to head in a star studded field of competition.

One of those racers is Minnesota’s very own Dakotah Lindwurm who’s back and ready to defend her title, after becoming the first Minnesota woman to win since Janis Klecker back in 1987.

“This is a really great field that Grandma’s has put together for elite women, so I’m really excited for that reason. It’s back to kind of like it’s normal field, where last year was a little bit reduced, so I’m excited to be a part of a great field, I’m excited to prove myself amongst the field,” says Lindwurm, “If I was a betting woman, I’d bet on myself for sure, of course everyone wants to win but I think I’ve got a really good shot if I could put together a pretty good day.”

In 2018, Lindwurm for her first chance as a professional runner in Grandma’s Half Marathon and is grateful for the opportunity.

“It was actually the first race to give me a chance as a professional athlete. It was the first time I was ever in an elite field and they have a really great relationship with my team Minnesota Distance Elite, so for them to kind of take that first shot on me, that felt really great and now I just love to come back up here because they’ve supported me throughout my entire career,” says Lindwurm.

Lindwurm will line up at the start Saturday Morning alongside some of the best female athletes in the world, with a chance to win back to back titles.