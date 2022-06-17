Dick & Carrie Pre-Race Talk Show

DULUTH, Minn.– A Grandma’s Marathon champion and a Minnesota running legend spoke at the Essentia Health Fitness Expo Friday.

Marathon participants gathered at the DECC to talk to past Grandma Marathon winners, along with other guest speakers. All came together to talk about the race, and prepare future participants.

Dick Beardsley, the 1981 and 1982 Grandmas champion says it’s all about inspiring the runners, and simply get their minds off of the upcoming race.

“We hope people have a lot of fun, are inspired, and for an hour it takes their mind off the race for tomorrow. Because, you know, everybody’s excited, got butterflies and for an hour when they can kind of be entertained, that’s always a good thing,” Two Time Grandma Marathon Champion, Dick Beardsley, said.

Dick and Carrie Tollefson hold this event every year prior to Grandmas marathon, hoping to inspire other runners in taking part in the race in the future.