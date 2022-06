Duluth Huskies Ballpark Food Review

The concessions stand is open for all Duluth Huskies games with traditional favorites but also some with a twist.

DULUTH, Minn.- Earlier this week Fox 21’s Cam Derr got to try some of Wade Stadium’s ballpark favorites from the Duluth Huskies concessions staff.

The concessions stand is open for all Duluth Huskies games with traditional favorites but also some with a twist.