Friday’s Lunchtime Update

6-17-2022

Here is Friday’s Lunchtime Update! Fox 21’s Dan Hanger and Meteorologist Ken Slama give you a rundown of Grandma’s Marathon weekend events and weather.

Friday Events-

Michelina’s All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner: 11:00am-9:00pm

YAF Festival for Kids: 12:00pm-4:00pm

Whipper Snapper Races: 1:00pm

Rock the Bayfront: 5:00pm-9:45pm

William A. Irvin 5k: 6:00pm

Saturday Events-

Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon: 6:00am

Grandma’s Marathon: Wheelchairs & Duos- 7:35 a.m. Elite Men- 7:40 a.m. Elite Women & Citizens- 7:45 a.m.

Rock the Bayfront: 8:00am-11:45pm