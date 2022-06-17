Grandmas Marathon Weekend Hosts Irvin 5K

DULUTH, Minn.– Following the kids races, the William A. Irvine hosted its kickoff 5k in celebration for Grandma’s Marathon.

A popular event that started in 1994, has become part of the permanent lineup of races for the weekend. It’s a race that takes one through the scenic parts of Duluth’s Lake walk, A full capacity 25-hundred races signed up. They say it’s a great start to the marathon weekend.

“I’m totally stocked, I’m ready. It’s a gorgeous day and ready to go. I’ve been looking forward to it all day actually,” William A. Irvin 5K runner, Ben Bergh, said.

The 5K started behind the DECC, made its way through Canal Park and parts of the Lake walk, then worked its way back to Bayfront Festival Park for the finish.