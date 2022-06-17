Grandma’s Marathon Welcomes Runners at Packet Pickup

DULUTH, Minn. — For the thousands of runners taking part in races tomorrow, the DECC was their first stop when they arrived in Duluth to pick up their race packets.

Today has been long-awaited for many involved with the marathon weekend. It will function in full-capacity for the first time since 2019. Many of the athletes have been training for months and today they received their official bib numbers.

Talia Berndt will be running the full-marathon this year for the third time. She says that, “it’s nice just to have everything back, you can just feel the excitement in the city. It feels so welcoming, the whole city comes out for this.”

Berndt and first-time marathon runner, Adam Munk, went on to talk about their plans after the marathon, ” it’s addicting. I bet we’ll want to run another one, I bet we’ll start training for next year.”

In their race packets, runners also received merchandise and coupons to local places to enjoy before and after their race